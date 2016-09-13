Appeal to help Kelstern family after their home was devastated by fire

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a Kelstern family whose home was devastated in a fire earlier this week.

The house in Main Road suffered severe fire and heat damage following the blaze in the early hours of Monday.

An outhouse and dog kennels were completely destroyed, and one of the family’s pet dogs and a rabbit sadly died, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The home owner, Sandy Knights, and her daughters Nicole and Jodie all work at Stewton House care home in Stewton Lane, Louth.

Jill Makinson-Sanders has launched an appeal to help the family in their ‘hour of real need’, as the three ladies have supported her mother at the care home.

Jill said: “Sandy and her twin daughters look after my mum at Stewton House and are such kind souls.

“Their dad, who is a retired ambulance man, was also known to my mum and dad when they helped at the hospital canteen.

“So I would like to start an appeal and fund to help the family out in their hour of real need.”

Jill added: “Sandy in particular has looked after hundreds of people over the many years she has worked at Stewton, and I am sure a lot of people would like to contribute what they can afford.”

Stewton House is happy to receive donations of household goods to help Sandy and her family get their replacement home up and running, or cash donations in envelopes to help them buy essentials.

• Call Stewton House on 01507 602961 for details.