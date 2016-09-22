All-gold Nissan rolls into Louth in celebration of Olympic and Paralympic heroes

The limited edition gold Nissan LEAF at Thurlby Motors in Louth earlier this month.

The limited edition gold Nissan LEAF at Thurlby Motors in Louth earlier this month.

0
Have your say

A limited edition all-gold Nissan LEAF rolled into Louth earlier this month as part of a nationwide celebration of Team GB’s triumph at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and Paralympics Games.

Component:1.7587754.1474381991, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page