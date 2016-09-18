All aboard! ‘Bus Beat’ a big hit

A community policing initiative launched in Horncastle and Wragby has proved so successful it has been extended.

‘Bus Beat’ sees PCSOs based in Horncastle travelling on the Stagecoach bus service between Horncastle and Wragby. They are on hand to offer passengers help and advice, and also receive information about crimes or suspicious behaviour.

Now the scheme will be in operation between Horncastle and Hagworthingham.

PCSO Nigel Wass, one of the leading figures behind Bus Beat, said: “It has proved to be really popular and thanks to Stagecoach we will now be able to see even more people.”

○ Anyone wanting details of the scheme – and when it will operate – should follow Horncastle Police on their Twitter feed.