A tough test for charity trio

Woodhall Spa and Coningsby are among the locations Chris Over, Mark Doughty and Steven White will be visiting on a charity fundraising challenge.

They plan to run seven half marathons in seven days.

That’s 91.7 miles and the team are asking friends, businesses and local residents to get involved.

Steven, Mark and Chris are all keen triathletes and runners and hope to raise over £5,000 for the Ethan Maull ‘Up Yours to Cancer’ Foundation.

The trio’s final run will be the inaugural Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, October 2.

You can follow the RunLincs team’s progress via Twitter @RunLincs and on Facebook.

Donations to their fundraising can be made via their JustGiving account:- https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/7HalfMarathons7Days