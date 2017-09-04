Local agencies team up to tackle rural crime

A multi-agency approach to highlight the dangers of scamming in rural areas of the Lincolnshire Wolds has been hailed as an outstanding success.

Horncastle Police, Trading Standards officers and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale took part in the engagement day – called ‘Get ScamAware’ – last week.

They started in East Barkwith (Post Office), moved onto Wragby (Shortcakes Cafe), then Horncastle (Uno’s Bistro) before rounding off at Hagworthingham (JJ’s Cafe).

PCSO Nigel Wass, from the Horncastle Neighbourhood Policing Team, said people had turned up in numbers at all four venues.

He said: “It’s probably the most successful engagement day we have run and it was great to see so many people attend, especially in areas that we don’t always get to.

“We did get a lot of positive feedback and one piece of information has led to a major scam that we are following up.

“In general, though, it was a case of us passing on advice and reassurance.

“Scamming is an increasing threat to everyone but I’m pleased to day most people are already very aware of the dangers.”

The days focused on how scams and rogue traders can affect rural communities and answered any queries or concerns.

Mr Tweedale is one of only 45 ‘SCAMbassadors’ across the UK and he also discussed rural crime and community matters. He said: “I am passionate about tackling the dangers of scams and I am delighted to be able to play active role in tackling these crimes.

These criminals deliberately prey on the most vulnerable in society.”