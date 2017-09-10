LIVES calls out for votes to bag a share of bag fund

LIVES, Lincolnshire is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores - being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

LIVES is a charity with more than 700 volunteers, trained to respond to 999 calls to deliver medical treatment to patients as quickly as possible in the first critical minutes of a medical emergency before handing over to the ambulance service. We aim to get to the patient’s side within 5 minutes wherever they may be, whatever time of day or whatever the weather and in doing so we will help more than 20,000 people this year, that’s 62 people a day.

They are trained and equipped deal with all medical emergencies, from falls to the most serious road traffic collisions, from breathing problems to cardiac arrests.

Voting is open in Tesco, Horncastle, throughout September and October. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £33 million to more than 6,400 projects up and down the UK. Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for September and October. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

To support the Lincolnshire charity, simply visit Tesco in Horncastle from today, and place your charity token in the LIVES box. To learn more about the LIVES, and to support our volunteers, visit www.lives.org.uk