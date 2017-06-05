Listen to Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel meeting live online

The Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel will broadcast the audio from its Annual General Meeting on June 16 live online

Residents can tune in to the meeting at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/Council and listen live or play the audio back if the meeting has ended.

At the Meeting the Panel will elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman, review the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire’s Annual Report for 2016/17 and receive a report on the work of Lincolnshire’s Community Safety Partnerships.

The meeting will take place at 11am, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Manby, Lincolnshire, LN11 8UP. The meeting is open to the public.