Lions roar at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Lions have thanked local botanical artist Toni O’Neil for her gift of a lions costume, the result of card sales generated through Hair & Beauty by Kate in the village.

The Lions, who raise money for local charities, meet once a month on a Wednesday at the Abbey Lodge and are currently looking for new members.

Anyone interested in helping out and joining in the fun can drop an email to president Norman Barker on barklea@btinternet.com and pop along to meet everyone.

We

We raise money for local charities.

We are trying to get this group up and running again for the benefit of the local community.

We are currently only 9 members.

Everyone is warmly welcomed into the group.

We look forward to meeting to you