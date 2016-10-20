Lions awareness event

A Lions awareness morning was held at the Lions Den in Coningsby, where visitors were able to browse the display boards and get an understanding of what Lions do and especially the regular service activities in Coningsby and Tattershall.

There was also an opportunity to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and have a go on the Lions raffle board and pick up a bargain or tasty treat on one of the stalls.

The event was a roaring success and raised £205.93 towards the purchase of a hearing dog for the deaf.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club has also donated £250 towards the purchase of water treatment equipment to help the people of Haiti, following Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Caribbean storm in a decade which has had a devastating effect upon the country.