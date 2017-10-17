Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance staff and volunteers in running for prestigious awards

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has announced that they have been shortlisted in three Awards of Excellence to be presented by the Association of Air Ambulances – Volunteer of the Year, Air Operations Support Staff Member of the Year and Campaign of the Year.

The annual awards, which this year will take at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London next month, seek to recognise the incredible work undertaken by everyone involved in air ambulance charities across the UK, from the operational crew and staff, right through to the volunteers and fundraisers.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been short-listed in three of the 10 categories which is a fantastic achievement for the charity which covers the 3,500 square miles of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire 365 days a year with one aircraft, at an annual cost of £2.5million.

EO Karen Jobling said: “We are very excited to have made the shortlist for these awards.

“We are already immensely proud of all our crew, staff, volunteers, and fundraisers who each play a vital role in the work that we do, but to have this acknowledged in these national awards is amazing.

“Good luck to all of our nominees.”

The winners will be announced on November 13.

To find out more about the life-saving charity, to donate or to find out how you can get involved, visit Ambucopter.org.uk