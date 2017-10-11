Lincolnshire to be warmer than Sydney this weekend as summer makes a dramatic return

After one of the coolest and most miserable summers in recent years some much belated warmth is on the way.

Southerly winds coming directly from the Mediterranean will see temperatures in Lincolnshire reach 20C or more - that’s even warmer than Sydney.

The Indian Summer is expected to last through the weekend and until at least Monday but the forecast beyond that is more uncertain.