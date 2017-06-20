Lincolnshire solicitors take their fundraising total over £3,800 for Alzheimer’s charity

A leading chain of Lincolnshire solicitors has been lending its support to the Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day by holding a series of bake sales among its branches.

Chattertons, which has eight branches across the county and in Nottinghamshire, raised £200 in just one day by staff baking cakes and selling them to their colleagues. They also played a series of cake-related games.

Every year the company votes on a charity to back and this year the winning charity was the Alzheimer’s Society.

Edward Conway, who is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, said: “I am hugely proud of the team, who always impress me with how involved they become when we fundraise.

“As a company it’s important to us to support charities and throw ourselves into fundraising and it’s a great way to bring the team together as well. It’s a marvellous achievement to have raised £200 in just one day and I hope doing our little bit will go a long way in helping those who suffer from this cruel disease.”

The cake sale follows another charitable event the firm held, which took place during Dementia Awareness Week in May.

To highlight the condition, Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management opened its doors to provide free legal advice to anyone who may have questions relating to dementia.

Visitors received a free 20-minute appointment with a specialist to discuss any matter relating to Wills, Trusts and Probate.

So far this year Chattertons has raised more than £3,800 for the charity, but it is aiming to exceed the target of £6,000 by the end of the year.

Dementia describes different brain disorders that trigger a loss of brain function. These conditions are all usually progressive and eventually severe. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 62 per cent of those diagnosed.

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2025. This will soar to two million by 2051. It is thought 225,000 people will develop dementia this year, which is about one diagnosis every three minutes.

Chattertons is a leading firm of solicitors and provider of wealth management services in the county. It provides a wide range of services delivering advice to individuals and businesses.