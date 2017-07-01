Lincolnshire residents express satisfaction with CallConnect service

Ninety-eight per cent of customers have said they are satisfied with Lincolnshire County Council’s CallConnect bus service.

On its latest customer survey, the service achieved its highest number of satisfied customers in its 16-year history.

Out of the 453 people who responded to the survey, 98 per cent were satisfied or completely satisfied with the service, while 99 per cent said they were satisfied with the way in which their booking requests and enquiries were handled.

There were also high levels of satisfaction with the service provided by the drivers and the booking centre’s opening hours, which were extended following feedback on a previous survey.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Customer feedback was incredibly positive and reflected the importance of the service to rural communities throughout Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties.

“However, we never rest on our laurels and since the survey was conducted we’ve made further improvements to the way we provide our same-day booking service.”

The council appreciates people taking the time to respond to the survey, and - to say a ‘thank you’ - single journeys on all CallConnect buses will cost only £1 one way during every Monday in August,

• To find out more about CallConnect, visit www.lincsbus.info or call 0345 2343344.