Lincolnshire Police say mustard gas canisters found near Woodhall Spa are not a threat following public meeting

Lincolnshire police have revealed they have discovered 14 boxes of mustard gas canisters in woodland near Woodhall Spa following an extensive search.

In addition, another 10 canisters have been found in a lake neat stixwould after a separate search involving multi agencies including Royal Navy divers.

Police say that despite the finds, there is no health threat to the public.

That was the reassuring message to residents at a public meeting at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa this evening.

So many people turned up, that there had to be two sessions put on as residents received the latest updates.

Superintendent Phil Vickers from Lincolnshire Police indicated no further canisters were expected to be found.

He said he could not comment on when Kirkby Lane and Roughton Moor Woods would re-open but thanked the public for their on going support.

It is believed the canisters date from WW2 and had possible kinks with the home guard units.

Sup Vickers did confirm the canisters in the lake had been put their more recently.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the canisters and have been released in police bail.

Police stress investigations are continuing about how and when the canisters were dumped in the woods which were a military base in ww2.