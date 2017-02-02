Lincolnshire PCSO urges motorists to ‘concentrate on your driving, not the collision’

A Lincolnshire PCSO has condemned rubbernecking motorists after emergency personnel experienced ‘a few scary moments’ at the scene of a collision yesterday (Wednesday).

PCSO Dawn Cowling, from the Caistor Neighbourhood Policing Team, posted a message on the Lincolnshire Alert website this morning.

PCSO Cowling said: “When passing emergency services at the scene of a collision, please concentrate on your driving and not the collision.

“There were a few scary moments on the A15 yesterday, and we were grateful to get home safely last night.

“Please look ahead and drive slowly. Thank you.”

The act of being distracted by a nearby traffic collision while driving (colloquially known as ‘rubbernecking’), instead of focusing on the road ahead, is one of the most common reported causes behind distraction-related incidents and traffic jams on the roads.