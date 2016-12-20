Lincolnshire East CCG Chair stands down

Dr Peter Holmes has stood down as Chair of Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group with immediate effect.

A GP at Stuart House Surgery in Boston, Dr Holmes took on the role of Chair of the CCG in March 2015, replacing Dr Brynnen Massey.

Dr Holmes said: “It has been an honour to have been Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG over the last 20 months.

“During that time the NHS locally and nationally has continued to go through considerable change and challenge, and I think we have faced that head on and made progress.

“Our focus during this time, amongst other areas, has been to consolidate and push on, strengthening our work around prevention, developing our Neighbourhood Teams, and concentrating on the challenges presented by long-term conditions by investing in case management for our patients over the age of 75.

“We have also worked hard to successfully up our dementia diagnosis rate, develop our working relationship with our local Health and Wellbeing Boards, target our high rates of diabetes through the development of a diabetes service specification, and focus on rural isolation through our work with the Talk, Eat, Drink (TED) programme.”

Gary James, Accountable Officer at Lincolnshire East CCG said: “Dr Holmes has made a significant contribution to the CCG and to the services we provide to our patients, and we thank him for his invaluable input and leadership qualities.

“We are sorry to lose him as Chair, but understand why he wants to step down in order to focus on his patients at Stuart House Surgery.”

• The CCG will now go through a process of electing a new Chair to replace Dr Holmes, the results of which will be announced in due course.