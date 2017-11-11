Lincolnshire Co-op employee in Wragby ‘Braves the Shave’

A member of the Wragby Lincolnshire Co-op staff has ‘Braved the Shave’ in support of a close friend who is receiving treatment for cancer.

Melissa Buxton-Rockley (35) has had her long blonde hair shaved off in aid of We Are Macmillan Cancer Support.

Natalie Bark (36), pictured above left, is Bar Manager at the Blue Bell Inn at Belchford and that was the venue for the fundraising hair-raiser, with local hairdresser Laura Neal wielding the clippers to help raise well over £1,000.

Also pictured with Melissa are her husband Tom and daughter Olivia.