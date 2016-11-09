Lincoln motorcyclist killed in RTC at Horsington

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a 26-year-old man from the Lincoln area died after his motorcycle was involved in a RTC with a car in Baumber Road, Horsington on Monday evening.

According to police, the man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta being driven by a local woman.

The incident happened just after 6pm.

No further details have been released and police are appealing for witnesses.

The man was the 54th person to be killed on the county’s roads this year - 17 of the fatalities have been motorcyclists.