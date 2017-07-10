Lifesaving course coming to Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire people can now learn how to act effectively in the first moments of a terror attack

LIVES, the medical emergency response charity in Lincolnshire, is encouraging businesses and members of the public to learn new skills to act effectively in the event of a terror attack. The Citizen Aid course has been developed with Qualsafe and works alongside the citizenAID phone App and pocket guide. The course provides hands-on training that will teach people how to react safely, prioritise the injured and give first aid to victims in the event of a deliberate multiple casualty incident.

The course lasts for half a day, is fully regulated, and will allow candidates to have the opportunity to practise numerous techniques for dealing with injuries in those first few moments of a major incident before help arrives. It will cover areas such as catastrophic bleeding, burns and unresponsive patients. Participants will be talked through a number of scenarios, how to keep themselves safe and how help others in their time of greatest need.

The course is launched during LIVES’s Everyday Heroes week where it tells the stories of some of its volunteers who give up their spare time to respond to 999 medical emergencies across Lincolnshire, getting to the patient fast to deliver immediate care before handing over to the ambulance service. It is hoped that the new course will inspire members of the public and businesses alike to learn the essential skills that can make a difference to their neighbours, staff and customers in those first few moments should a major incident happen.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “We know minutes matter and that’s why our responders train tirelessly to deal with all kinds of emergencies. We’re therefore pleased to be able to pass on some of our skills to businesses and members of the public so that they can feel better prepared should the worst happen. Recent events in both London and Manchester have brought home how critical the first few moments of an emergency are in getting the right aid to an injured person. Although Lincolnshire feels many miles away from those events, we’re often asked questions by members of the public about how to react in such a circumstance. The citizenAID step-by-step materials and training are designed for just this purpose and although we hope no-one ever has to use the skills learnt, we know the training will give them the confidence to help someone in need.”

The course costs £35 per person and includes the citizenAid pocket guide. LIVES is delivering its first Citizen Aid training on 11th July at its offices in Horncastle. For more information or to arrange a training session contact LIVES on 01507 525 999 info@lives.org.uk