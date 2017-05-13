Lib Dem candidate wants free, open, tolerant society - and opposes ‘disastrous’ hard Brexit

Liberal Democrat candidate for Louth and Horncastle, Lisa Gabriel, has set out her priorities for the forthcoming general election on June 8.

The freelance composer, writer and parliamentary campaigner, who also stood for the seat in the last general election, is also a former teacher - and she has vowed to protect the education system which is ‘vital’ for our future.

Ms Gabriel said: “Preventing and reversing cuts in education spending is vital for our future, particularly in rural areas like Lincolnshire where they have been hardest hit.

“As Liberal Democrats, we would stop education cuts, invest an extra £7 billion in schools and colleges, and protect per pupil funding in real terms, ensuring no local school loses out from the National Funding Formula.”

Ms Gabriel’s other priorities include in increasing opportunities for young people in our area, clamping down on zero hours contracts, improving facilities for local people, and preserving and enhancing Louth County Hospital.

On international politics, Ms Gabriel said: “A hard Brexit will be disastrous for the country. Since the European Referendum, we have already seen the value of the pound in our pockets plummet. This hits the poorest members of our society hard and causes great anxiety and suffering.

“The Liberal Democrats will fight to stay in the Single Market. People need a final say in the deal reached with Europe and we want to ensure this happens.

“This election gives us all a chance to change the country’s direction and provide a strong opposition to stand up for a free, open and tolerant society in a strong, united Britain that will offer all people a bright future.”