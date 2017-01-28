LETTER: PM listened to our views

Prime Minister Theresa May has provided much-needed clarity in her Brexit speech where she set out the Government’s 12 negotiating objectives.

I know people across the East Midlands will be pleased that she has listened to their views on the Single Market, tackling immigration and leaving the jurisdiction of the European Courts of Justice. It is good to know that there will be no half-in half-out arrangement. And that Brexit really does mean Brexit.

Mrs May is right to seek a bold and ambitious trade agreement with the EU and with the rest of the world - to make Britain a global trading nation once again. We have the fastest growing global economy and have bucked dire economic predictions since voting to leave the EU in June.

My colleagues and I here in Brussels will work with the Government to do whatever it takes to help secure the best deal for Britain. I am also glad that Britain will seek to retain its friendship with the European Union. We can only hope that the Member States and the European Commission will approach the negotiations in the same spirit of maturity.

Andrew Lewer MBE

Conservative MEP for the East Midlands