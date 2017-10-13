Legal staff raise thousands of pounds for charity

Staff at a leading chain of Lincolnshire Solicitors successfully battled the elements to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

A team of 16, made-up of solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, financial advisors and marketing managers at Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county and in Newark, embarked on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, September 30.

The peaks, which are based in the Yorkshire Dales, include a 694-metres high fell called Pen-y-Ghent, a 723-metre high fell called Ingleborough and the highest mountain in the Dales called Whernside which stands at 736m.

The hikers battled cold temperatures, fog, rain and sunshine to realise their dream of completing the combined 2,153 metre feat in under 12 hours and raising £3,244 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Emily Baker-Gaunt, Chattertons’ marketing manager, said: “We all met at 5:45am at the bottom of Whernside, it was pitch black and foggy. By 9:30am we were back down and had completed mountain one!

“The three teams then went off to climb Ingleborough and whilst climbing a black cloud loomed and the heavens opened. This made conditions difficult, it was slippy so we had to be a lot more cautious.”

The difficult conditions meant only 10 participants continued to take on the mighty Pen-y-Ghent. However, by the time they reached the top, the group were met with glorious sunshine.

Emily added: “We were so proud to have completed the challenge and were encouraged all the way by the donations that continued to come in – we could see the total rising while keeping tabs on our phones. My advice to others who are yet to take on the challenge is to be prepared for all weathers, walk in groups – team spirit really keeps you going, and take more food than you imagine you will need.”

So far this year, Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management has already raised £4,439 through fundraising events including quiz nights, cake sales and sweep stakes.

Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: “I would like to congratulate the team on their tremendous achievement, not only completing the challenge but raising such a terrific amount for the for The Alzheimer’s Society, which was chosen by the workforce as our charity of the year 2017.”

Other fundraising events planned include a quiz night at Newark Town Club on Thursday, November 16 and a tombola at the Horncastle Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10.

Chattertons is a leading firm of solicitors and provider of wealth management services in the county. It provides a wide range of services delivering advice to individuals and businesses.