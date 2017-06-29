Learn to save a life in minutes in Woodhall Spa

LIVES offers free CPR training as part of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save a Life Campaign.

Free drop-in sessions are being offered by LIVES as part of a campaign to get 10,000 people in Lincolnshire trained in CPR to create ‘an army of life savers.’

Only 1 in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest outside of hospital, and like a lot of other medical emergencies, the faster help can be obtained, the better the chance of survival.

The training sessions, which are drop-in and do not require participants to book, take place on Wednesday July 5 from 11.30 until 2.30.

Training is completed in minutes, from which participants will leave ‘confident in hands-only CPR’.

The sessions will take place at Abbey Farm, Abbey Lane, Kirkstead, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6UH.

For more information contact LIVES on 01507 525 999 or email savealife@lives.org.uk