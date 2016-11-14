Last surviving Dambuster at Woodhall Spa parade

Britain’s last surviving Dambuster was among the guests at Remembrance Day events in Woodhall Spa on Sunday.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, who was born near Horncastle, was a member of the legendary 617 Squadron that took part in the raids on German dams in the Second World War.

The parade going through Horncastle.

And he was joined at the Woodhall Spa events by Mary Stopes-Roe, the daughter of Barnes Wallis who invented the ‘bouncing bombs’ which were used on the mission.

The 617 Squadron has strong links with Woodhall Spa and the Officer’s Mess was based at the Petwood Hotel.

Mr Johnson, who travelled from his home in Bristol, watched a parade while services were also held at the War Memorial and the Dambusters’ Memorial.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out in Horncastle for the town’s Remembrance Day events.

A parade left Stanhope Hall and made its way to St Mary’s Church for a special service.

An added honour for the Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion this year saw their banner featured in the Remembrance Day service at the Royal Albert Hall.

Mayor of Horncastle, Bill Aron, said he was ‘really pleased’ with how the Remembrance Parade went.

He said: “The parade was very well attended, and many members of the public joined the parade for the War Memorial service and to see the march past.”