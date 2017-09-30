Last chance to get tickets for gala night

Now is your last chance to get tickets for the The Hamble 10 Gala Night that is taking place at The Riverhead Theatre in Louth this Sunday (October 1) from 7.30pm.

As part of the celebrations, national treasure Nicholas Parsons CBE is heading down to the event.

On the night there will be a host of cash-winning games, free prosecco and cake, and of course some fun theatre performances to enjoy.

Tickets are just £15 each. Call 01507 600350 or book via: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.