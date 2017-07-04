Last chance for Lincolnshire teens to sign up and change their summer.

For just £25 Lincolnshire parents can help their teenager build confidence, make new friends and develop important life skills, by signing their child up to the National Citizen Service (NCS) summer 2017 programme before it’s too late.

More than 2,500 young people from across the county have already signed up to the four-week programme which runs throughout the summer.

It includes a week’s stay at an outdoor adventure centre complete with activities like rock-climbing and archery.

In the second week, the young people have the opportunity to work with local businesses to improve their employability skills. This is followed by a social action project, during which teens will give back to their communities by volunteering and fundraising.

For a limited time only, the programme will cost just £25 to join and includes food, transport and accommodation during the two residential weeks, with further financial support available on a case by case basis.

Keira Upton, who took part in the programme last summer, said: “When I first signed up for the programme, I knew that one of the biggest challenges that I would have to face was that I wasn’t a very confident person; I was scared to talk to new people and worried about going away from home.

“But by the end of week one, all of my fears had disappeared as I had made a bunch of new friends and tried out so many activities that were out of my comfort zone and my confidence just grew.”

NCS is a flagship government initiative that provides young people between the ages of 15-17 the chance to take on new challenges, experience exciting activities, make long-lasting friendships, and develop vital skills that will support them later in life.

Phil Everett, from EM1, the regional NCS provider said: “There are limited spaces left for our summer programme, so any Lincolnshire parents that want to see their teen take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience should register interest before it’s too late.

“There’s really no better way to spend £25 this summer.

“A two-hour trip to the cinema for the family, or even a pair of trainers, costs more than it does for teens to spend some time away from home meeting new people, experiencing new challenges and, most importantly, building confidence and skills like teamwork, communication and leadership during their school holiday.”

“Spots are quickly filling, but we still have a few spaces left for July and August.”

For more information or to sign up, visit www.ncsem1.org.uk or call 01522 574101