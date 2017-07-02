Last call for budding poets to enter Lincolnshire Chalk Streams competition

Are you a poet inspired by the natural world? You’ve still got time to enter the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams poetry competition – which closes on July 14.

Thanks to funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is hosting a poetry competition for all ages and abilities.

The theme of the poetry competition is ‘Lincolnshire Chalk Streams’, with three age categories (under 11s, 11-17, and 18+), and the competition is open to professionals and amateurs alike with the top prize valued at £250.

Prizes will be awarded at the Chalk Stream Festival’s finale event at Spout Yard in Louth between 11am-2pm on Friday August 25.

Lincolnshire chalk streams are host to an abundance of flora and fauna, some of which is very rare or under threat such as the water vole, otter, brown trout and water crowfoot.

Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams monitoring officer – Community and Education, said: “The chalk streams can be seen in the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds countryside, much of which has been designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“The Wolds were the birthplace of famous Victorian poet, Lord Alfred Tennyson, making it the perfect location to have a wander and get inspired!”

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is a partnership project including Lincolnshire County Council, The Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Anglian Water, the Environment Agency, Natural England, The Wild Trout Trust and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The aim of the project is to encourage good management of Lincolnshire’s chalk streams through restoration, advice, education and monitoring of water quality.

Entry into the competition is open now and admission closes at midnight on July 14. For full terms and conditions, visit: www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org.