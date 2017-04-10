Landrover Club support Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

The Lincolnshire Landrover Club has taken time off the road to concentrate on the skies after recently raising £1,353 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Lincolnshire Land Rover Club Chairman Sue Blackshaw with her son Simon (pictured above) recently presented the money. The funds were raised through a recent auction through at the club’s recent dinner dance.

Money was also raised through a raffle.

For more details on The Lincolnshire Land Rover Club please visit www.llrc.co.uk.