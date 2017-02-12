Lacemakers celebrate 40th anniversary in Horncastle

The Lincolnshire Lacemakers Guild will be celebrating their 40th anniversary at their next meeting.

Join in the event on Saturday, February 18, from 10am to 3pm in Horncastle Methodist Church in the town’s Queen Street.

There will be a competition for a piece of Red Lace, an exhibition of members’ work over the past year and, of course, tea and cake.

Entry is £3, which includes tea or coffee, but take along your own mug.

If you want to stay for the whole day, take along your lunch too.

For more information on the event or the group as a whole call 01507 523221.