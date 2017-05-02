Labour announce general election candidate for Louth and Horncastle

East Midlands Labour Party has today (Tuesday) announced that Julie Speed has been selected as Labour’s candidate for the Louth and Horncastle constituency to stand in the general election on Thursday June 8.

Julie is an active community volunteer and lives in Louth. She is also a town councillor.

Julie Speed (Labour).

Speaking after the selection, Julie said: “I am proud to be Labour’s candidate for June’s general election.

“This general election will be a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the people of Louth and Horncastle, or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few.

“The Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation. Our local NHS and social care is in crisis, our schools are struggling under the weight of the budget cuts and cuts to police budgets are putting our safety at risk.

“People here in Louth and Horncastle need a local representative that will put them first. They need a Labour MP who will stand up for them and I will be campaigning over the coming weeks to show local people that there is an alternative to this Tory government.”

Julie was raised in Lincolnshire and, having gained 20 years experience of the commercial sector in London, she moved to Louth 17 years ago to be back among her family. It is here she met and married local widower, Richard and became stepmum to Kieran.

Julie will face a tough battle in her bid to overturn Victoria Atkins (Conservative)’s majority of almost 15,000 at the last general election.

She is also expected be up against candidates from the Liberal Democrats, UKIP, and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

Register to vote in the general election by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline, May 22.