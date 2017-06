A 12-hour Knitathon by the Nice Girls of Woodhall Spa in aid of the Breast Cancer Care charity was an amazing success.

The total raised on the day from donations by the generous customers at The Book Fayre was just over £500,

When all the sponsor money has been collected, the grand total will be more than £1,600.

This brings the group to more than £15,000 towards their target of £20,000.

The blankets made on the day have yet to be auctioned/raffled, and that will hopefully add to this total.

