Kinema takes centre stage for a Lincolnshire film first

They rolled out the red carpet at the Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa recently for the premier of a Lincolnshire movie.

According to the makers, ‘The Xmas Files’ is not just any old film.

It is the first independently produced ‘animated’ feature length movie to come from Britain.

Liam Holland, a 27-year-old film maker from Holbeach, created and funded the whole project.

It appears the Kinema in the Woods was a fitting venue for the premier.

Liam explains: “During production, we had to completely animate Woodhall Spa as there is a scene in the film in which Santa flies through Lincolnshire.

“This meant us hand drawing each shop along The Broadway (the main street through Woodhall Spa) in every detail to make it as accurate to real life as possible.”

Liam describes the film as being in the same dark yet light hearted vein as Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, with an original unique and quirky story-line combining Santa Clause and Aliens aimed at family audiences like Shrek.

Although he was the inspiration behind the project, many of the characters were voiced by aspiring actors and actresses from Lincolnshire - and a few friends from America.

Liam added: “The night surpassed my expectations in every respect. The atmosphere was incredible. The most rewarding part was having the cast and crew there to enjoy what has taken almost three years to produce.

“They have put their talent and passion into making the film and being able to watch the film as a whole and see all those individual talents shine through is truly an incredible thing.”

Liam says the film attracted ‘overwhelming praise’ with many people asking where they could buy the DVD.

He adds: “We’re currently ironing out the distribution for the film but in the meantime it will continue to debut across Germany and America at various film festivals in the run up to Christmas.

“I hope to organise a charity screening in Lincolnshire before Christmas so people can see it on the big screen.”

It appears the Kinema in the Woods was another star of the evening. Julie Hubbard, one of the animators, said: “It was an amazing and unforgettable night. Everything from the limo ride to meeting the entire crew, the Kinema and the movie itself was spectacular.

“I think this was the best night of my life!”

A charity screening will take place on Saturday, December 3, at The Ritz cinema in Lincoln at 7pm for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Entry is by donation.