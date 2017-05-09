Key dates for voters in Louth & Horncastle

East Lindsey District Council has circulated important dates and information for local voters in the upcoming general election.

The general election takes place on Thursday June 8, when polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Those already registered to vote will receive a poll card, from this week, to inform them of their polling station.

If you’re not yet registered to vote you must do so by midnight on May 22.

You can do it online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you’re already registered to vote you do not need to register again.

If you wish to vote by post at the election, your completed application must be received by 5pm on May 23.

You can find out how to apply for a postal vote application at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/elections

Proxy Vote applications, where you are authorised to vote on someone else’s behalf, must be received by 5pm on May 31.

You can find out how to apply for a proxy vote application at http://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/elections