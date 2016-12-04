Kathleen celebrates 100th birthday

A Horncastle resident has been looking back on a century of memories as she celebrated her 100th birthday last Thursday (November 24) with family and friends at Ancaster Court.

Kathleen Waite was born at Tathwell, near Louth. She worked in domestic service for the Rev and Mrs Payne at Freiston, where she helped care for evacuee children from Hull during the war, before marrying her husband William.

The couple had two children - Bill and Barry - and Kathleen now has the added joy of two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. And the secret to this long and happy life?

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke but I’m content,” said Kathleen.