Jubilee Park to unleash the fun at dog show

Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa is inviting all dogs and their owners to an inaugural Fun Dog Show in the park on the afternoon of Sunday September 3, starting at 2pm to help raise funds for a new charity project.

There will be 10 classes, from Dog With The Waggiest Tail to Fancy Dress (for dog and handler) with fantastic prizes and rosettes for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

Four-legged friends can also have a go at a fun agility course with some canine games for everyone to enjoy.

Entries will be taken on the day from 12 noon onwards at £2 per class and agility and games just £1.

All proceeds from the day will go to Jubilee Park, a charity with no public funding, in aid of a sunken Sensory Garden.

The trustees are hoping to help raise funds for this innovative project to provide a serene environment for all to enjoy which will benefit both able bodied and those with disabilities, including visitors who are visually impaired by providing a calm place of contemplation that stimulates all five senses.

Veterinary support on the day is being provided by Witham Vets of Woodhall Spa.