Jubilee Park pool aims to cash in on a record year

It was a record-breaking year in terms of visitor numbers for the outdoor pool at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

However, staff at the complex are determined not to rest on their laurels.

They have confirmed the heated pool will be open for longer than ever in 2017 - whatever the weather!

The pool will open on April 14 and close on October 1.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “Whatever the weather, the water will be warm and we have heated changing rooms and hot showers,”

The park has also launched a new scheme featuring swim gift vouchers, which they say will make a fun and healthy alternative Christmas present.

Vouchers start at £5, while season tickets and books of 10 or 20 swims can also be purchased.

The community run park and pool is a registered charity with no public funding and is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the area - as well as offering sporting and leisure facilities.

Mr Stanhope added: “Swimming is one of the healthiest all round forms of exercise . Buying our vouchers and swimming tickets will not only help the park, it will encourage family and friends to get into the swimming habit.”

Anyone purchasing a season ticket before April can pay in instalments. Gift vouchers will be on sale on the Jubilee Park stand at the Christmas Market on December 9.