Joel Dommett will be live at auditorium

Have your say

One of the UK’s most energetic and exciting comedians returns to the road with his solo show, Joel Dommett: LIVE.

Catch the star of 2016’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Sky1’s Bring The Noise as he delivers his high octane comedy to grimsby Auditorium on Friday, September 22, from 8pm.

Tickets are £19.50 for adults and £16.50 for students.

To get tickets, please visit: http://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.