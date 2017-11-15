Jim takes to the skies as new Typhoon display pilot

Flight Lieutenant Jim Petersen is looking forward to an exciting mission in 2018 as the RAF’s new Typhoon display pilot.

He will take over from Flt Lt Ryan Lawton in what promises to be a big year for the RAF which will be celebrating its centenary.

Jim, who is based at RAF Coningsby, said: “I’m delighted and extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to display the RAF’s premier fighter aircraft in its historic centennial year.

“I’m very much looking forward to building a display that showcases the Typhoon’s incredible power and carefree handling and can’t wait to get started.”

Jim was born in Bermuda and moved to the UK in 1981, aged four. Fascinated by aircraft, his love of fighter jets and display flying was cemented when his parents took him to an air show in Bournemouth when he was 10 and he decided he would one day fly fast jets and set about realising his dream.

Jim started flying the Typhoon in 2006 and and joined 29(R) Sqn two years ago where his current role is to teach student pilots electronic warfare and how to operate the aircraft.

In addition to his instructional duties, Jim contributes to RAF Coningsby’s primary task of defending UK sovereign airspace.

Jim lives in Lincolnshire with his wife, two children - and a tank of tropical fish!