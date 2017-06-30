‘It was the worst moment of my life’ - Horncastle flood victim

‘It was the worst moment of my life and I hope I - and no-one else - have to go through it again’.

That is the comment of Mark Taylor on the tenth anniversary of devastating floods which swept through his and so many other homes in the Horncastle area.

Hundreds of homes were flooded in Horncastle and neighbouring Louth.

Mr Taylor - now 47 - used to live in the Prospect Street area but has now moved to the safety of a Wolds village.

He said: “I can still remember that day when all the water came in.

“It wrecked everything - carpets, furniture, electricals...the whole lot.

“We lived in a hotel for three weeks but we never felt safe there again.

“It’s something I never want to go through again.”

The anniversary comes as the Environment Agency confirmed the town’s long-waited flood defences are expected be completed next month.

The Agency has led the £8.1m project which has seen two flood storage reservoirs built near Hemingby in the Bain Valley.

The Agency says: “Since 2007, we have taken considerable steps to reduce flood risk in Lincolnshire.

“In Horncastle, we have worked with the local town council community flood group, carrying out flood awareness campaigns to promote our flood warning service and promote our wider flood risk activities.

“We have worked together with local partners to construct two flood storage reservoirs upstream of Horncastle. This £8.1m scheme reduces flood risk to 169 properties in the town.”

The project will be marked with an opening ceremony. Town councillors hope there will be an open day for the public to view the defences.