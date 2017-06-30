It’s hot, hot, hot - and Woodhall pool packs ‘em in!

Management and staff at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa are celebrating after recording their best-ever start to a tourist season.

Not surprisingly, the recent hot weather has attracted big numbers to one of the area’s most popular attractions - the park’s outdoor swimming pool.

Jubilee Park manager Joe Stanhope told the News: “It’s been really busy and the weather has definitely helped.

“Last Saturday - when it was really warm - was our busiest day.

“The water is always heated to 29 degrees but I think it was one of the few times when people were asking if it could be a bit cooler!

“While we have had days when we’ve had more people in, overall it’s been our best start to a season.”

The pool opened earlier than usual this year, in April.

Mr Stanhope reported a significant increase in the number of children - and over 55s - using the facility.

He explained the pool has specific times assigned for children’s classes and older people and both were proving popular.

He also said events like the Woodhall Spa 10K and a recent triathlon had brought in extra visitors to the community-run park.

Meanwhile, it promises to be another busy day this Saturday (July1) with a free afternoon and evening of live music in the park’s bandstand from 3-9pm.

There are three live music acts for all tastes: Horncastle’s very own Elliott Morris, Mollie and Will and the famous Band from County Hell.

Staff will be running a bar and all profits go to the park. The event is supported by East Lindsey’s SO Festival and Magna Vitae.

Mr Stanhope said: “It promises to be a really enjoyable day for all the family.”

The park is also one of three groups selected in the local Tesco region to receive cash from the supermarket’s ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

Shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco’s Horncastle store to vote for their preferred scheme throughout July and August using a token.