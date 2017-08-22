It’s full steam ahead for Dogdyke Pumping Station open day

Come and enjoy a late summer’s day at the Dogdyke Pumping Station, open on the afternoon of Sunday September 3 2017 between 1.30 and 4.30pm.

Both of the pumping engines will be at work, set in lovely grounds by the River Witham, it is set to be an afternoon which is interesting for all the family and admission free.

As an added attraction this weekend, there will be a display of classic cars from around the Boston area, Mr. Peter Blaydon will be displaying his collection of vintage bottles and water filters and Mr. Andrew Quincey will be running his Hornsby Ackroyd oil engine, made in Grantham in 1899 and which supplied power in a Cambridge joiner’s workshop until 1977.

Refreshments will served in the cottage home made cakes on offer, made with flour from Maud Foster windmill in Boston.

The museum displays explore the history of the site and the people who lived and worked there.

There is a good car park close by the cottage and much of the site is accessible to disabled visitors, including the toilet and baby changing facility.

Admission is free, donations being welcome to help support the continuing preservation of the engines and buildings.

These engines are found east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road through Bridge Farm. Look for the bright yellow signs.

For further information or if you would like to join the volunteer team please contact the Publicity Officer, Chris Page on 01522 683755 or visit the web site www.dogdyke.com .