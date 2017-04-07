It’s family first as chef cooks up new business in Horncastle

A Horncastle man says he is ‘putting his family first’ by opening up a new business in the town.

Graeme Midgley has run one of Horncastle’s most successful takeaways - Pizza Uno in Bridge Street - for the last even years.

On Monday (April 1o), he will throw open the doors at his new business - Uno’s Pizzeria and Bistro in West Street.

For the last few weeks, Mr Midgley has been renovating the premises, formerly Benton’s coffee house.

He stresses he has ‘loved’ serving takeaways but the time is right for him to move on to what he described as an exciting new challenge.

He said: “Running a takeaway can be very time consuming.

“It’s seven days a week and you are there from five in the afternoon until the early hours of the morning.

“I’ve a young family and it was getting to the stage I was rarely seeing them.

“I’ve been looking for something else for a while and the chance to takeover the former Benton’s building came up.

“It’s still going to be hard work but it’s going to be a lot more manageable - and I’ll have a day off a week!

“Hopefully, that means I’ll be able to spend more time with my family and actually see my kids grow up.”

Mr Midgley still plans to offer takeaways - but not doner kebabs which were a feature of Pizza Uno.

Mr Midgley, a fully qualified chef who first honed his skills at Magpie’s in Horncastle, explained: “I’ve seen enough doners to last a lifetime!

“I’m planning a more upmarket menu at the new place. There will still be pizzas and burgers but we’ll also be putting on a few specials.”

The Pizzeria and Bistro will be open during the day and will offer coffees, home made cakes and light lunches.

Mr Midgley added: “It is a big challenge but having been born and brought up in Horncastle, I’m confident there is a market for something like this.

“It’s meant a pretty big financial investment as well but my family are right behind me.

“It’s an exciting time and any new business opening has got to be a positive for Horncastle.”