It’s back to business at blaze-hit company

Business was back to normal at a Horncastle scrap metal dealers after a blaze ripped through 60 tonnes of scrap metal.

Crews from Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa attended the fire at Andrew Riddel Waste Mangement and Skip Hire in Hemingby Lane last Friday afternoon.

Fire in Hemingby Lane, Horncastle (Photo: Submitted)

A hydraulic platform was brought in from Boston.

Smoke was seen billowing from the site but firefighters said there was no risk to the public.

No one was injured.

Hemingby Lane was closed until early evening.