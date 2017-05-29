It’s all change as Horncastle charity opens new-look shop

Age UK Lindsey’s shop in Horncastle Market Place has undergone a major refurbishment.

The shop has been there for over ten years and it is the first time a significant overhaul has taken place.

From fittings to signage, everything has been painted and decorated to make the shop a brighter place.

Sarah Roberts, the charity’s Shops’ Area Manager, said: “It was a much needed makeover, as everything before was dark and cramped.

“We needed to make it lighter and more inviting.

“It’s a credit to all the staff as we turned this around in a week, which was a huge achievement.

“We’ve now got space for donations and the customer shopping experience has been made easier.”

Nigel Brown and Clive Dennis, the charity’s handymen, had the task of putting in the new fittings and refurbishing some of the existing.

Manager Alison King and sales assistant Angela Duffield gave some of the old fixtures and fittings a new lease of life and re-stocked the shop with fresh items.

Additional space has been created and much of the stock moved to eye level, making it easier to browse. The lighting has been changed.

A new carpet was fitted by Square Deal Carpets of Horncastle as Age UK Lindsey is always keen to use local businesses where possible.

The entrance has also been painted and decorated creating a more inviting opening.

The shop is located in the Market Place and is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Age UK Lindsey welcomes donations of quality items to sell in its shops.

*Six staff members from Age UK Lindsey are stepping up their training ahead of competing in next month’s Woodhall Spa 10k.

They are taking part in the race to raise vital funds for local services which reduce social isolation.

To sponsor the team, contact 01507 524242.