It’s a triple triumph for Minting Park Farm

Owners and staff at Minting Park Farm are celebrating a tasty treble in a prestigous countywide awards competition.

The family owned business - based in Gautby - really did strike gold in the Lincolnshire Life Tastes of Excellence Awards.

They were finalists in both the Farmshop of the Year and Producer of the Year category - and secured a ‘Gold Citation’ for The Harness Room in Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year.

Owner Steph Camm was delighted with the awards.

She said: “It was a fantastic achievement to receive three awards and means so much to us, especially being voted for by our fantastic customers.”

The triple triumph is the latest in a long line of awards for the business.

Other successes include Champion Sausage Roll in the Lincolnshire Poacher Competition, gold awards for beefburgers and haslet and silver awards for dry cured bacon, pork pies and steak pies.

The 600-acre mixed farm currently has 90 suckler cows, a small herd of British Lop pigs and 60 breeding sheep.

The farm opened its own butcher’s in 2006 to provide fresh meat and meat products.