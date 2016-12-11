It’s a record - Horncastle RBL raises appeal cash

The Horncastle and District branch of the Royal British Legion helped raise a record £13,000 for the annual Poppy Appeal.

Julian Millington, who recently took over as branch chairman, thanked people for their ‘magnificent support’ over the remembrance period.

Mr Millington said: “It gives me great pleasure that my first role is to thank the people of Horncastle.

“Beginning with the sale of poppies and other remembrance items and concluding on Remembrance Sunday with the town council parade, the support shows that those who paid the ultimate price –and those still serving today – will not be forgotten.

“The Poppy Appeal itself has reached £13,000, a record for our district. Thanks must go to all the volunteers who make the collections possible.

“The turnout of the organisations taking part in the parade – and people supporting it – seems to grow year on year.

“It was very pleasing to see the number of youth organisations that supported it. I am sure the RBL will continue to be supported by Horncastle and its surrounding villages.”