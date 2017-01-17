It’s a happy birthday at Cottage Museum

It promises to be a year to remember for the award winning Cottage Museum in Woodhall Spa as staff celebrate its 30th birthday.

The museum will once again open its doors to visitors on April 1 and plans for as whole host of events are in place.

A spokesman for the museum said: “This is a landmark year, as we reach our 30th Anniversary on May 17. A celebration event will be held on Saturday April 29 in the Coronation Hall at 7pm for everyone who has, or has had, close ties with the museum throughout this time.”

Several events will be held in March as a prelude to the anniversary.

On Tuesday March 21, there will be an antiques valuation morning from 10-1. The auctioneer will be Craig Bewick from Golding Young in Lincoln. The charge will be £1 per item, including pairs. Refreshments will be available.

Kathy Holland will be running an Easter card and decorations workshop for adults on Wednesday March 29 from 10-1. The cost is £7.50 to include all materials and refreshments.

There will be an informal pre-opening event for all museum volunteers and friends on Saturday March 25 at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the museum has some exciting job opportunities available for both paid staff and volunteers after confirmation the viallage’s Tourist Information Centre will be based there.

Officials are looking to recruit two part time paid seasonal posts for the role of visitor services personnel. In addition, volunteers will be required to run the museum’s Reception area on one day each week.

*Details from www.cottagemuseum.co.uk or the museum office on 01526 352456,