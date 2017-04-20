Investment for busy Coningsby petrol station

Pipes, pumps and tanks will be replaced at a busy Coningsby petrol station as Lincolnshire Co-op starts what is planned to be a major £850,000 programme of works.

The first phase will see Gibbet Nook Filling Station – on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby – closed from Monday 24 th April to Friday 9 th June. Underground works will replace equipment and new pumps will be installed, improving the layout of the site.

A planning application for the second phase is in the final stages of preparation and will soon be submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

If permission is granted, it would see a new food store built on spare space on the site while the

current smaller unit remains open.

The new 1,200 sqft convenience store would replace the current shop when complete. It would offer a range of chilled and fresh food, beer and wine, hot food to go including bakes and pastries and a Costa Coffee machine.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Store Development Manager Matthew Wilkinson said: “We’re planning to make a major investment in our Gibbet Nook Filling Station.

“Unfortunately, some of the essential underground works we have planned in the first phase means the site will have to shut temporarily. We apologise to our regular customers for the inconvenience this will cause – we’ll be working hard to make sure it’s not closed any longer than it needs to be.

“We’re also finalising details of a planning application for the second phase of works we’d like to carry out.

“If granted planning permission, this part of the scheme will make the site a much more convenient place for drivers to pick up some shopping as well as fill up with petrol.”