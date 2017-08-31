Investigations ’continuing’ in to ‘serious injury collision’ at Baumber

Lincolnshire Police say investigations are continuing into a road traffic collision near Baumber earlier this month that led to two teenagers suffering serious injuries.

The collision between a black Volkswagen Golf and a blue tractor happened at Baumber on August 14.

The collision occurred just before 10.20pm at the Hungram Lane crossroads - approximately a mile-and-a-half from Gautby.

The driver of car was not injured but the passengers, two women in their late teens, were taken to hospitals in Lincoln and Hull.

The woman taken to Hull is thought to have sustained a serious injury and the driver of the tractor also sustained a minor injury.

No details have been revealed about their injuries but police have described it as a ‘serious injury collision.’

A spokeswoman for the force said there were ‘currently no active proceedings’ against anyone involved.