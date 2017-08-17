Investigation launched over allegation Woodhall Spa fireman accidentally sent naked picture to crew members

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say they are investigating claims a red-faced Woodhall Spa fire chief allegedly sent a photo of his private parts to his fellow crew members by mistake.

According to reports in the national press, Ian Draper, a 60-year-old grandad, meant to send the picture to his partner Sally Ann Draper (58), using WhatsApp.

But somehow, Mr Draper - who is a watch manager at Woodhall Spa Fire Station - sent the image to his fellow crew members who included his son Jack.

The reports say Mr Draper was dressed in full emergency uniform in the image with an accompanying caption including the words ‘Mr Smooth’ and ‘XXL’.

The image came to light after it was shared and discussed on social media.

Mr Draper had since removed images from his Facebook page.

Woodhall Spa is a retained fire station and Mr Draper apparently also works as a roofer.

Lincs Fire and Rescue have not confirmed or denied the reports but say they investigate all claims made against any crew members.

Some people have ridiculed Mr Draper on Facebook but many others have praised him and urged fire chiefs not to take disciplinary action.

Several people wrote on Facebook that Mr Draper is a well known and respected figure in Woodhall Spa and is proud to be a firefighter.

According to Mrs Draper’s Facebook page, the couple live in Woodhall Spa.